DISH IT OUT - Saturday, November 9, 2019



A one of a kind culinary experience. NCMEC/NY is bringing together Rochester’s finest chefs, and exciting local celebrities, to DISH IT OUT in a unique gourmet celebrity chef competition. Delight your palate with tapas-style, world class, signature creations expertly paired with fine wines and microbrews. Experience an active evening of socializing as you indulge in the finest cuisine, all while you enjoy our legendary silent & live auctions in a dynamic format.



To celebrate NCMEC's 35th Anniversary, competing chefs will be creating elegant, upscale dishes.

5:30pm - 7:30pm Cocktails, Silent Auction & Battle of the Country Clubs (5 Starter Chef Stations)

7:30pm - 8:30pm Appetizer course & Live Program

8:30pm - Battle of the Restaurants (8 Entree Chef Stations)



9:00pm - 35th Anniversary Cake Challenge (5 Dessert Chef Stations)



